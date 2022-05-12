Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Received An -7.09% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the FRO share is $10.43, that puts it down -37.06 from that peak though still a striking 19.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.63B, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $7.61 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.58%, and it has moved by -16.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.32, which implies an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.21 respectively. As a result, FRO is trading at a discount of -113.01% off the target high and 8.02% off the low.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontline Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares have gone down -7.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 357.14% against 17.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.70%. While earnings are projected to return -102.70% in 2022.

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Frontline Ltd. is 1.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 15.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Frontline Ltd. insiders own 39.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.52%, with the float percentage being 41.99%. Folketrygdfondet is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 5.65% of all shares), a total value of $81.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.42 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $9.33 million.