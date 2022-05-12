Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the FLEX share is $19.50, that puts it down -23.73 from that peak though still a striking 5.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $7.55B, and the average trade volume was 4.02 million shares over the past three months.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $15.76 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.75%, and it has moved by -3.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.25%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.29, which implies an increase of 35.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, FLEX is trading at a discount of -84.01% off the target high and -33.25% off the low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flex Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares have gone down -9.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.20% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.79 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.46 billion by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.00%. While earnings are projected to return 604.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.95% per annum.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Flex Ltd. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.02%, with the float percentage being 101.57%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 498 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 55.02 million shares (or 11.86% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.06 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $862.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 18.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $330.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.92 million, or about 3.43% of the stock, which is worth about $291.88 million.