During The Past Six Months, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Shares Took An -80.50% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s traded shares were 2.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.59% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the QTEK share is $10.43, that puts it down -437.63 from that peak though still a striking 20.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.54. The company’s market capitalization is $100.71M, and the average trade volume was 195.28K shares over the past three months.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QTEK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) trade information

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) registered a 6.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.59% in intraday trading to $1.94 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.62%, and it has moved by -30.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 74.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, QTEK is trading at a discount of -363.92% off the target high and -260.82% off the low.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QualTek Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) shares have gone down -80.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.68% against 39.50.

QTEK Dividends

QualTek Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK)’s Major holders