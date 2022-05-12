Does ShiftPixy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PIXY) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s traded shares were 1.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.95% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the PIXY share is $3.85, that puts it down -2038.89 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74M, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) registered a -7.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.95% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -46.95%, and it has moved by -65.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.00%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.70% in 2022.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

ShiftPixy Inc. insiders own 46.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.79%, with the float percentage being 25.60%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 9.93% of all shares), a total value of $3.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.27 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.