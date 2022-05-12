Does Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:OWL) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the OWL share is $17.89, that puts it down -72.68 from that peak though still a striking 9.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.35. The company’s market capitalization is $14.50B, and the average trade volume was 2.37 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $10.36 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.36%, and it has moved by -21.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.12%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Blue Owl Capital Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares have gone down -35.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.47% against -2.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $261.42 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $299.43 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -386.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.30% per annum.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc. insiders own 2.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.39%, with the float percentage being 119.12%. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 112.04 million shares (or 27.67% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.0 million shares, is of ICONIQ Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 12.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $745.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares are American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 20.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $301.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.23 million, or about 4.50% of the stock, which is worth about $271.81 million.