Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Has Gained 18.29% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $123.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$1.39. The 52-week high for the FANG share is $145.31, that puts it down -17.3 from that peak though still a striking 47.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $64.74. The company’s market capitalization is $21.57B, and the average trade volume was 2.72 million shares over the past three months.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FANG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.21.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.11% in intraday trading to $123.88 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.46%, and it has moved by -5.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $178.13, which implies an increase of 30.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $145.00 and $233.00 respectively. As a result, FANG is trading at a discount of -88.09% off the target high and -17.05% off the low.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diamondback Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares have gone up 12.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 119.16% against 36.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 158.80% this quarter and then jump 120.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.37 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.00%. While earnings are projected to return 141.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.31% per annum.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Diamondback Energy Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.69%, with the float percentage being 91.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,110 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.66 million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $2.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.43 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $555.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.01 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $631.84 million.