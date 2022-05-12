Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares were 5.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -26.79% or -$1.35. The 52-week high for the CYN share is $9.91, that puts it down -168.56 from that peak though still a striking 70.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.08. The company’s market capitalization is $103.84M, and the average trade volume was 9.70 million shares over the past three months.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CYN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) registered a -26.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -26.79% in intraday trading to $3.69 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.40%, and it has moved by 195.20% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 71.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, CYN is trading at a discount of -252.3% off the target high and -252.3% off the low.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cyngn Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cyngn Inc. (CYN) shares have gone down -49.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.89% against 8.60.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $240k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 6.70% in 2022.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Cyngn Inc. insiders own 7.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.10%, with the float percentage being 71.61%. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.23 million shares (or 19.32% of all shares), a total value of $23.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.46 million shares, is of Redpoint Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cyngn Inc. (CYN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32519.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.15 million.