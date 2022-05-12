Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV): Is It Possible To Be Up 18.73% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s traded shares were 8.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CDEV share is $9.58, that puts it down -34.93 from that peak though still a striking 45.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average trade volume was 10.47 million shares over the past three months.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. CDEV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) trade information

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $7.10 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.97%, and it has moved by -20.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.73%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.04, which implies an increase of 35.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, CDEV is trading at a discount of -97.18% off the target high and -26.76% off the low.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centennial Resource Development Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares have gone down -8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 211.59% against 36.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 566.70% this quarter and then jump 275.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $344.17 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $363.72 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 118.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

CDEV Dividends

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s Major holders

Centennial Resource Development Inc. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.63%, with the float percentage being 77.04%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 83.46 million shares (or 29.38% of all shares), a total value of $559.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.42 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $110.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 12.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.15 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $34.48 million.