Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the CARR share is $58.89, that puts it down -52.84 from that peak though still a striking 5.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.23. The company’s market capitalization is $32.04B, and the average trade volume was 5.04 million shares over the past three months.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CARR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $38.53 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by -11.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.41%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrier Global Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares have gone down -31.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.77% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.10% this quarter and then drop -2.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.2 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.16 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.96% per annum.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carrier Global Corporation is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.60 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)’s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.67%, with the float percentage being 87.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,669 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 91.34 million shares (or 10.77% of all shares), a total value of $4.95 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.45 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.77 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 51.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 33.05 million, or about 3.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.79 billion.