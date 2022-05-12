CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX):The Stock Was Up 7.68 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the recent session, CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $92.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.97% or $2.67. The 52-week high for the KMX share is $155.98, that puts it down -68.7 from that peak though still a striking 7.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $85.36. The company’s market capitalization is $14.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) trade information

CarMax Inc. (KMX) registered a 2.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.97% in intraday trading to $92.46 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.37%, and it has moved by -12.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.95%. The short interest in CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is 5.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 6 day(s) to cover.

CarMax Inc. (KMX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CarMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares have gone down -42.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.57% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.60% this quarter and then drop -17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.68 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.26 billion by the end of May 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.30% per annum.

KMX Dividends

CarMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX)’s Major holders

CarMax Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.13%, with the float percentage being 97.43%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 933 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.42 million shares (or 10.75% of all shares), a total value of $2.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CarMax Inc. (KMX) shares are Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund owns about 6.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $919.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.02 million, or about 3.71% of the stock, which is worth about $823.92 million.