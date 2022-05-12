Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Plunged -27.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 6.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.46% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $26.96, that puts it down -441.37 from that peak though still a striking -1.41% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.05. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96B, and the average trade volume was 7.47 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.80. CGC has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a -8.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.46% in intraday trading to $4.98 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -25.34%, and it has moved by -27.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.36, which implies an increase of 32.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.69 and $13.41 respectively. As a result, CGC is trading at a discount of -169.28% off the target high and 5.82% off the low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone down -64.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.50% against 13.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.06 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $106.67 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 108.20% in 2022.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Canopy Growth Corporation insiders own 36.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.35%, with the float percentage being 30.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 541 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.6 million shares (or 1.93% of all shares), a total value of $66.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 5.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $25.64 million.