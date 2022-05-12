Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Given A -464.1% drop From High?

During the recent session, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.26% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GRIL share is $2.20, that puts it down -464.1 from that peak though still a striking 12.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $10.86M, and the average trade volume was 693.56K shares over the past three months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) registered a 6.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.26% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.54%, and it has moved by -23.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, GRIL is trading at a discount of -669.23% off the target high and -669.23% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 92.40% in 2022.

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker Inc. insiders own 10.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.16%, with the float percentage being 27.02%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Empery Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $92346.0.