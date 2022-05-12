Can You Get A Quick Recovery From BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) Given A -273.24% drop From High?

During the last session, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s traded shares were 3.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.69% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the BTRS share is $15.90, that puts it down -273.24 from that peak though still a striking -23.94% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.28. The company’s market capitalization is $757.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BTRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) registered a -22.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.69% in intraday trading to $4.26 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.00%, and it has moved by -40.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.00%. The short interest in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 4.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.88, which implies an increase of 52.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BTRS is trading at a discount of -205.16% off the target high and -64.32% off the low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BTRS Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares have gone down -53.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.29% against 18.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.20% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.08 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.63 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.66 million and $31.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% and then jump by 14.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -258.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.80% per annum.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

BTRS Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.11%, with the float percentage being 104.10%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 28.37 million shares (or 18.49% of all shares), a total value of $301.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.4 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.48 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $26.39 million.