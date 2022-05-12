Can Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -46.87% YTD?

During the last session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.37% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the WEBR share is $20.44, that puts it down -197.53 from that peak though still a striking -4.51% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.18. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average trade volume was 511.85K shares over the past three months.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. WEBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Weber Inc. (WEBR) registered a -5.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.37% in intraday trading to $6.87 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.67%, and it has moved by -30.75% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.21, which implies an increase of 38.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, WEBR is trading at a discount of -89.23% off the target high and -23.73% off the low.

Weber Inc. (WEBR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $314.88 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710.25 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -46.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.90% per annum.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Weber Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Weber Inc. insiders own 17.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.32%, with the float percentage being 82.97%. BDT Capital Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.55 million shares (or 48.61% of all shares), a total value of $330.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s that is approximately 4.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weber Inc. (WEBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $8.06 million.