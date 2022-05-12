Can Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 0.40% YTD?

During the recent session, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the LUV share is $63.68, that puts it down -47.07 from that peak though still a striking 15.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.75. The company’s market capitalization is $25.99B, and the average trade volume was 7.39 million shares over the past three months.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LUV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $43.30 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.53%, and it has moved by 0.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.50, which implies an increase of 23.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, LUV is trading at a discount of -66.28% off the target high and 21.48% off the low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwest Airlines Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares have gone down -15.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 207.44% against 44.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.80% this quarter and then jump 87.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.67 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.01 billion and $2.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 147.80% and then jump by 127.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return 129.50% in 2022.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Southwest Airlines Co. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.06%, with the float percentage being 79.31%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,323 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 55.96 million shares (or 9.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 27.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.4 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.69 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $858.34 million.