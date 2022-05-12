Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s traded shares were 4.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.75% or -$2.41. The 52-week high for the CZR share is $119.81, that puts it down -147.75 from that peak though still a striking -1.63% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.15. The company’s market capitalization is $10.89B, and the average trade volume was 2.99 million shares over the past three months.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) registered a -4.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.75% in intraday trading to $48.36 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.16%, and it has moved by -29.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.79, which implies an increase of 55.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $149.00 respectively. As a result, CZR is trading at a discount of -208.11% off the target high and -86.1% off the low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares have gone down -53.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.05% against 31.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -88.20% this quarter and then jump 110.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.87 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.5 billion and $2.69 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.80% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.60%. While earnings are projected to return 64.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.50% per annum.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Caesars Entertainment Inc. insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.89%, with the float percentage being 99.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 742 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.55 million shares (or 10.07% of all shares), a total value of $2.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.82 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.76 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 19.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.11 million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $682.38 million.