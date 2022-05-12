Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) Could Post A 0.07% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the EPAY share is $56.92, that puts it up 0.07 from that peak though still a striking 36.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.05. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average trade volume was 783.57K shares over the past three months.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. EPAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) trade information

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $56.96 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.21%, and it has moved by -0.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.00, which implies an increase of 0.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, EPAY is trading at a discount of -0.07% off the target high and -0.07% off the low.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bottomline Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) shares have gone up 18.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.31% against -1.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $126.32 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.23 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return -72.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

EPAY Dividends

Bottomline Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bottomline Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)’s Major holders

Bottomline Technologies Inc. insiders own 4.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.02%, with the float percentage being 89.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 14.57% of all shares), a total value of $370.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $260.49 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bottomline Technologies Inc. (EPAY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 4.87% of the stock, which is worth about $123.8 million.