Boom Or Bust? Where Will Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.80% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the ATC share is $26.67, that puts it down -31.64 from that peak though still a striking -1.92% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.65. The company’s market capitalization is $4.07B, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Atotech Limited (ATC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. ATC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Atotech Limited (ATC) registered a -3.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.80% in intraday trading to $20.26 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.27%, and it has moved by -2.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.75%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 15.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, ATC is trading at a discount of -28.33% off the target high and -8.59% off the low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 125.50% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $348.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $384.22 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return 98.30% in 2022.

ATC Dividends

Atotech Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

Atotech Limited insiders own 2.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.51%, with the float percentage being 97.55%. Versor Investments, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.44 million shares (or 13.17% of all shares), a total value of $75.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.25 million shares, is of PSquared Asset Management AG’s that is approximately 12.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atotech Limited (ATC) shares are Merger Fund, The and Arbitrage Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $19.44 million.