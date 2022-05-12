Boom Or Bust: Where Does Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$1.6. The 52-week high for the EXC share is $50.71, that puts it down -10.19 from that peak though still a striking 33.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.52. The company’s market capitalization is $46.52B, and the average trade volume was 8.07 million shares over the past three months.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Exelon Corporation (EXC) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $46.02 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -1.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.93%.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelon Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares have gone up 23.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.50% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.30% this quarter and then drop -38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -49.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.89 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.86 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.60%. While earnings are projected to return -13.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exelon Corporation is 1.35, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Exelon Corporation insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.46%, with the float percentage being 82.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,428 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 84.5 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $4.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 77.64 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.48 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelon Corporation (EXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 27.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27.64 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 billion.