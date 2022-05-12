Boom Or Bust: Where Does Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the EB share is $22.65, that puts it down -112.08 from that peak though still a striking 4.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 948.74K shares over the past three months.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) trade information

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $10.68 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.22%, and it has moved by -19.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.49%. The short interest in Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) is 11.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.27 day(s) to cover.

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eventbrite Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eventbrite Inc. (EB) shares have gone down -52.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.99% against 1.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.10% this quarter and then jump 89.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 75.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $58.09 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.5 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.66 million and $27.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 117.90% and then jump by 139.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 41.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.40% per annum.

EB Dividends

Eventbrite Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s Major holders

Eventbrite Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.07%, with the float percentage being 112.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 219 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 9.86% of all shares), a total value of $142.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $133.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) shares are MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.35 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $44.39 million.