Boom Or Bust: Where Does ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares were 25.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.42% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the WISH share is $15.18, that puts it down -1114.4 from that peak though still a striking -5.6% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $876.16M, and the average trade volume was 18.07 million shares over the past three months.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. WISH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) registered a -9.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.42% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.86%, and it has moved by -41.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.98, which implies an increase of 58.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $7.60 respectively. As a result, WISH is trading at a discount of -508.0% off the target high and -20.0% off the low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ContextLogic Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares have gone down -77.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.28% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then drop -70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -54.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $198.05 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $246.59 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 54.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.90% per annum.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.25%, with the float percentage being 43.56%. Formation8 GP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 205 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.71 million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $255.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.71 million shares, is of Formation8 GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $255.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.6 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $36.07 million.