BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Has Been Rising 4.01% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.89% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the BHP share is $81.03, that puts it down -30.25 from that peak though still a striking 16.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.88. The company’s market capitalization is $166.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.67 million shares over the past three months.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BHP has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) trade information

BHP Group Limited (BHP) registered a -0.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.89% in intraday trading to $62.21 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.38%, and it has moved by -17.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.59%. The short interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) is 32.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.40, which implies an increase of 12.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.29 and $85.81 respectively. As a result, BHP is trading at a discount of -37.94% off the target high and 20.77% off the low.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BHP Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares have gone up 17.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.37% against 18.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.90%. While earnings are projected to return 44.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -6.40% per annum.

BHP Dividends

BHP Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BHP Group Limited is 7.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.89%.

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)’s Major holders

BHP Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.06%, with the float percentage being 4.06%. Harding Loevner LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 557 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.21 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $814.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.55 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $510.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BHP Group Limited (BHP) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Neuberger & Berman Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 8.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $465.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $140.46 million.