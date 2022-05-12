Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Declined -19.63% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares were 3.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.00% or -$1.69. The 52-week high for the AUPH share is $33.97, that puts it down -254.59 from that peak though still a striking 7.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.45B, and the average trade volume was 2.96 million shares over the past three months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) registered a -15.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.00% in intraday trading to $9.58 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.74%, and it has moved by -19.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.15%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares have gone down -68.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.71% against 10.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.87 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20%. While earnings are projected to return -61.40% in 2022.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 7.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.93%, with the float percentage being 43.24%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.34 million shares (or 7.28% of all shares), a total value of $206.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.7 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $148.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $41.8 million.