Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR)’s -1.63% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the AVIR share is $46.91, that puts it down -679.24 from that peak though still a striking 11.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.31. The company’s market capitalization is $510.26M, and the average trade volume was 834.23K shares over the past three months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. AVIR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.73% in intraday trading to $6.02 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.63%, and it has moved by -8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.50%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 30.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, AVIR is trading at a discount of -82.72% off the target high and 0.33% off the low.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares have gone down -44.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -287.59% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -270.60% this quarter and then drop -3,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -99.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $65.98 million and $57.99 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 141.20% in 2022.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.94%, with the float percentage being 75.94%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.47 million shares (or 14.97% of all shares), a total value of $111.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $15.84 million.