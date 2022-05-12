Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.57

During the recent session, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.18% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ATRS share is $5.59, that puts it down -0.36 from that peak though still a striking 44.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $948.42M, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) registered a 0.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.18% in intraday trading to $5.57 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.54%, and it has moved by 48.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.48%.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antares Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares have gone up 43.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.38 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -19.80% in 2022.

ATRS Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

Antares Pharma Inc. insiders own 7.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.33%, with the float percentage being 65.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 12.02 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $42.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.8 million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $38.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.83 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $12.9 million.