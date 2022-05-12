American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Are Up 3.32%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $155.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$4.36. The 52-week high for the AXP share is $199.55, that puts it down -28.72 from that peak though still a striking 3.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $149.89. The company’s market capitalization is $122.80B, and the average trade volume was 3.90 million shares over the past three months.

American Express Company (AXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. AXP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.4.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

American Express Company (AXP) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $155.03 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.36%, and it has moved by -10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $198.32, which implies an increase of 21.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $146.00 and $230.00 respectively. As a result, AXP is trading at a discount of -48.36% off the target high and 5.82% off the low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Express Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Express Company (AXP) shares have gone down -11.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.30% against 6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.30% this quarter and then jump 4.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.38 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.7 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.24 billion and $10.52 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.80% and then jump by 20.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 166.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 43.30% per annum.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Express Company is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

American Express Company insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.32%, with the float percentage being 87.46%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,604 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 151.61 million shares (or 20.13% of all shares), a total value of $24.8 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.6 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Express Company (AXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.29 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $2.17 billion.