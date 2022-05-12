American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE: ACC)’s Stock Is Up 30.21%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.22% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the ACC share is $65.02, that puts it down -0.77 from that peak though still a striking 30.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.03. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.20 million shares over the past three months.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ACC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) trade information

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) registered a 0.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.22% in intraday trading to $64.52 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.85%, and it has moved by 12.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.81%. The short interest in American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) is 2.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.98, which implies a decrease of -0.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $65.50 respectively. As a result, ACC is trading at a discount of -1.52% off the target high and 10.11% off the low.

American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Campus Communities Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) shares have gone up 19.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.42% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.40% this quarter and then jump 163.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $249.87 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $248.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $217.31 million and $219.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.00% and then jump by 13.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.60%. While earnings are projected to return -53.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.15% per annum.

ACC Dividends

American Campus Communities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Campus Communities Inc. is 1.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.24%.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s Major holders

American Campus Communities Inc. insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.18%, with the float percentage being 97.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 496 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.91 million shares (or 14.31% of all shares), a total value of $964.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $755.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $348.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.92 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $190.02 million.