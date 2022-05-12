After Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Surges -126.69% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the VET share is $23.93, that puts it down -29.28 from that peak though still a striking 70.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $3.84B, and the average trade volume was 2.66 million shares over the past three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VET has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $18.51 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.09%, and it has moved by -10.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 134.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.92, which implies an increase of 36.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.21 and $41.96 respectively. As a result, VET is trading at a discount of -126.69% off the target high and 7.02% off the low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vermilion Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares have gone up 55.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.84% against 61.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $392.86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $358.36 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.70%. While earnings are projected to return 172.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.91% per annum.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Vermilion Energy Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Vermilion Energy Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.00%, with the float percentage being 25.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.77 million shares (or 2.94% of all shares), a total value of $47.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.06 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 1.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $30.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.28 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $13.88 million.