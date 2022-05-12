After TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Surges -117.08% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 6.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $10.70, that puts it down -54.85 from that peak though still a striking 19.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.55. The company’s market capitalization is $3.06B, and the average trade volume was 11.57 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $6.91 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.09%, and it has moved by -10.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.84, which implies an increase of 36.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, FTI is trading at a discount of -117.08% off the target high and -23.01% off the low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone down -6.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 159.26% against 27.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.62 billion by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80%. While earnings are projected to return 102.40% in 2022.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.49%, with the float percentage being 95.39%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 430 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 44.58 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $335.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.69 million shares, is of Bpifrance SA’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $185.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 21.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.34 million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $130.57 million.