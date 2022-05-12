After A -4.52% Drop In The Last Week, Does System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.76% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the SST share is $37.10, that puts it down -213.87 from that peak though still a striking 34.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.70. The company’s market capitalization is $985.20M, and the average trade volume was 2.52 million shares over the past three months.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

System1 Inc. (SST) registered a 13.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.76% in intraday trading to $11.82 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.52%, and it has moved by -54.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.12%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 40.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, SST is trading at a discount of -119.97% off the target high and -18.44% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $225.95 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250.05 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 183.60% in 2022.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

System1 Inc. insiders own 48.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.40%, with the float percentage being 168.81%. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.18 million shares (or 31.92% of all shares), a total value of $394.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of System1 Inc. (SST) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $8.62 million.