Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) Has Lost -64.81% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.75% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ADGI share is $78.82, that puts it down -2978.91 from that peak though still a striking -4.3% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.67. The company’s market capitalization is $289.92M, and the average trade volume was 3.38 million shares over the past three months.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ADGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) registered a -8.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.75% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.90%, and it has moved by -30.76% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.33, which implies an increase of 59.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, ADGI is trading at a discount of -251.56% off the target high and -56.25% off the low.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares have gone down -87.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.90% against 0.00.

While earnings are projected to return -784.00% in 2022.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 32.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.64%, with the float percentage being 101.74%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.59 million shares (or 14.22% of all shares), a total value of $113.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 5.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 4.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.44 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $10.3 million.