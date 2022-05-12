AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) Has Dropped -77.21% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s traded shares were 0.69 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -23.80% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the ATY share is $13.00, that puts it down -634.46 from that peak though still a striking -17.51% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.08. The company’s market capitalization is $140.68M, and the average trade volume was 112.28K shares over the past three months.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) registered a -23.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -23.80% in intraday trading to $1.77 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.68%, and it has moved by -24.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.21%.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.72, which implies an increase of 62.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $7.20 respectively. As a result, ATY is trading at a discount of -306.78% off the target high and -69.49% off the low.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares have gone down -43.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 4.00.

ATY Dividends

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.52%, with the float percentage being 21.72%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.65 million shares (or 2.71% of all shares), a total value of $6.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares are SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 27660.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $79384.0.