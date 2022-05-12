AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL): Can A Stock That’s Down -60.00% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 6.17 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.86% or -$0.92. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $36.05, that puts it down -530.24 from that peak though still a striking -6.64% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average trade volume was 1.69 million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ABCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) registered a -13.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.86% in intraday trading to $5.72 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.92%, and it has moved by -35.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.38, which implies an increase of 81.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, ABCL is trading at a discount of -651.75% off the target high and -144.76% off the low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares have gone down -61.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.17% against 0.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.70% this quarter and then jump 700.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $219.74 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.15 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.74 million and $71.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then jump by 3.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 6.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders own 28.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.52%, with the float percentage being 59.16%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 22.05 million shares (or 7.75% of all shares), a total value of $315.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.17 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $159.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 7.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.4 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $77.2 million.