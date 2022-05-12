A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)

During the last session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares were 3.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.22% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the BRDS share is $11.25, that puts it down -1136.26 from that peak though still a striking -5.49% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $271.98M, and the average trade volume was 910.87K shares over the past three months.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BRDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) registered a -10.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.22% in intraday trading to $0.91 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.48%, and it has moved by -57.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.79%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 87.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BRDS is trading at a discount of -779.12% off the target high and -559.34% off the low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bird Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares have gone down -87.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 82.57% against 4.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.18 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $49.62 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -2.40% in 2022.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Bird Global Inc. insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.03%, with the float percentage being 68.65%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.71 million shares (or 13.64% of all shares), a total value of $201.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.95 million shares, is of Craft Ventures GP I, LLC’s that is approximately 11.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $166.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 4.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 0.81% of the stock, which is worth about $12.0 million.