A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ), As It Continued To Fall -67.21% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s traded shares were 4.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.12% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the CORZ share is $14.98, that puts it down -317.27 from that peak though still a striking -15.32% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.14. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CORZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) registered a -16.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.12% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -37.67%, and it has moved by -55.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.09, which implies an increase of 77.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.61 and $18.75 respectively. As a result, CORZ is trading at a discount of -422.28% off the target high and -167.69% off the low.

Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core Scientific Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ) shares have gone down -73.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.94% against 18.00.

While earnings are projected to return 308.60% in 2022.

CORZ Dividends

Core Scientific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)’s Major holders