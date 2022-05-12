A -52.85% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)

During the recent session, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $176.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.82. The 52-week high for the UPS share is $233.72, that puts it down -32.31 from that peak though still a striking 0.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $175.22. The company’s market capitalization is $154.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.33 million shares over the past three months.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. UPS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.07.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) trade information

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.46% in intraday trading to $176.64 this Wednesday, 05/11/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.45%, and it has moved by -7.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.78%. The short interest in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is 7.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $226.67, which implies an increase of 22.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $148.00 and $270.00 respectively. As a result, UPS is trading at a discount of -52.85% off the target high and 16.21% off the low.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that United Parcel Service Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares have gone down -15.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.77% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.40% this quarter and then jump 0.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.94 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.27 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.9 billion and $22.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.20% and then jump by 1.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return 852.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.10% per annum.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. is 6.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.95%.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

United Parcel Service Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.13%, with the float percentage being 70.13%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,490 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 64.35 million shares (or 8.82% of all shares), a total value of $11.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.75 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.29 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $2.79 billion.