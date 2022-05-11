XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 8.91 million shares of the XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.27, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.71B. XPEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.45, offering almost -178.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.15% since then. We note from XPeng Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.48 million.

XPeng Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XPEV as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. XPeng Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.95 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -59.73% year-to-date, but still down -20.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is -25.45% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $282.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPEV is forecast to be at a low of $100.26 and a high of $426.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2005.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -394.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

XPeng Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.97 percent over the past six months and at a -51.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -27.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 104.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect XPeng Inc. to make $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $455.63 million and $533.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 142.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 138.60%.

XPeng Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -5.88% per year for the next five years.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 23.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.82% of XPeng Inc. shares, and 36.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.60%. XPeng Inc. stock is held by 520 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.15% of the shares, which is about 20.53 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 3.15% or 20.53 million shares worth $1.03 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 8.49 million shares worth $308.76 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $308.76 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.