Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.26, and it changed around -$3.24 or -9.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. XMTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.57, offering almost -233.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.35, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.14% since then. We note from Xometry Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.07K.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Instantly XMTR has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.44 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.91% year-to-date, but still down -20.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) is -17.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

Xometry Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.57 percent over the past six months and at a 54.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Xometry Inc. to make $75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.51% of Xometry Inc. shares, and 69.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.58%. Xometry Inc. stock is held by 121 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.17% of the shares, which is about 6.33 million shares worth $365.19 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 6.63% or 2.77 million shares worth $159.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $58.75 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $40.56 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.