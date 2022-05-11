Why VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.40, and it changed around -$0.58 or -7.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.42B. VZIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.24, offering almost -281.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.54% since then. We note from VIZIO Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 730.45K.

VIZIO Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VZIO as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VIZIO Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) trade information

Instantly VZIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.42 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.91% year-to-date, but still down -6.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) is -5.25% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VZIO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -264.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) estimates and forecasts

VIZIO Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.54 percent over the past six months and at a 100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $764.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect VIZIO Holding Corp. to make $529.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

VZIO Dividends

VIZIO Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.93% of VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, and 14.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.87%. VIZIO Holding Corp. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $28.31 million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.06% or 1.17 million shares worth $24.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.31 million shares worth $26.99 million, making up 1.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 0.97 million shares worth around $19.82 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.