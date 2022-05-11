Why Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.92 million shares of the Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.19, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.57B. VRNS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.46, offering almost -143.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.39% since then. We note from Varonis Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Varonis Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VRNS as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Varonis Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Instantly VRNS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.76 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.11% year-to-date, but still down -21.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is -32.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRNS is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $82.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -171.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Varonis Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.64 percent over the past six months and at a 38.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc. to make $94.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95.2 million and $68.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.00%. Varonis Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 48.80% per year for the next five years.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Varonis Systems Inc. shares, and 103.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.56%. Varonis Systems Inc. stock is held by 400 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 12.93 million shares worth $787.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.14% or 9.81 million shares worth $597.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $173.75 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $154.15 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.