Why Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 22.61 million shares of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.27, and it changed around -$0.23 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.47B. HOOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.00, offering almost -816.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.91% since then. We note from Robinhood Markets Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 20.26 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HOOD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.97 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.80% year-to-date, but still down -8.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is -17.53% down in the 30-day period.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Robinhood Markets Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.59 percent over the past six months and at a 82.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $354.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Robinhood Markets Inc. to make $431.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.64% of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, and 72.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.63%. Robinhood Markets Inc. stock is held by 249 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 74.82 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd, with 9.92% or 72.34 million shares worth $3.04 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 11.31 million shares worth $293.47 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 3.75 million shares worth around $97.4 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.