Why Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.73M. GATO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.26, offering almost -605.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.62% since then. We note from Gatos Silver Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Gatos Silver Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended GATO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gatos Silver Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Instantly GATO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.42 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.35% year-to-date, but still down -13.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO) is -39.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GATO is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $5.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 130.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 933.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.50%, up from the previous year.

GATO Dividends

Gatos Silver Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Gatos Silver Inc. shares, and 90.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.37%. Gatos Silver Inc. stock is held by 135 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.67% of the shares, which is about 8.76 million shares worth $101.83 million.

Municipal Employees” Retirement System Of Michigan, with 8.98% or 6.21 million shares worth $72.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $23.2 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $20.68 million, which represents about 2.47% of the total shares outstanding.