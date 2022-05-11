WeWork Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of WE Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 8.44 million shares of the WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.64, and it changed around -$0.58 or -9.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.96B. WE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.97, offering almost -165.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.21% since then. We note from WeWork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.36 million.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.14 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.42% year-to-date, but still down -21.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -8.29% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WE is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -59.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

WeWork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.88 percent over the past six months and at a 87.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $768.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect WeWork Inc. to make $835.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.56% of WeWork Inc. shares, and 79.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.46%. WeWork Inc. stock is held by 122 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 45.50% of the shares, which is about 320.3 million shares worth $2.75 billion.

SB Global Advisers Ltd, with 45.50% or 320.3 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 7.01 million shares worth $44.87 million, making up 1.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $53.29 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.