Valero Energy Corporation: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of VLO Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.55 million shares of the Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $121.96, and it changed around $0.99 or 0.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.09B. VLO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $129.27, offering almost -5.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.75% since then. We note from Valero Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) trade information

Instantly VLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.27 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is 17.20% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLO is forecast to be at a low of $84.00 and a high of $157.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) estimates and forecasts

Valero Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 55.53 percent over the past six months and at a 353.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 891.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 204.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $41.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Valero Energy Corporation to make $38.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.30%. Valero Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 164.80% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.80% per year for the next five years.

VLO Dividends

Valero Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Valero Energy Corporation shares, and 80.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.78%. Valero Energy Corporation stock is held by 1,467 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 46.46 million shares worth $3.49 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.38% or 46.46 million shares worth $3.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 12.02 million shares worth $997.54 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.61 million shares worth around $872.3 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.