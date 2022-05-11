The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 4.02 million shares of the The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.69, and it changed around -$1.41 or -7.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.99B. WEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.46, offering almost -76.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.67, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -5.87% since then. We note from The Wendy’s Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Instantly WEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.32 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.11% year-to-date, but still down -5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is -13.97% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

The Wendy’s Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.06 percent over the past six months and at a 6.10% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $460.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect The Wendy’s Company to make $453.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $474.32 million and $460.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.90%. The Wendy’s Company earnings are expected to increase by 72.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.80% per year for the next five years.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.79 per year.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.28% of The Wendy’s Company shares, and 69.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.31%. The Wendy’s Company stock is held by 464 institutions, with Trian Fund Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.48% of the shares, which is about 25.33 million shares worth $604.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.94% or 17.52 million shares worth $417.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.25 million shares worth $113.81 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.03 million shares worth around $109.14 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.