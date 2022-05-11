The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.04 or 22.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.60M. VGFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -1639.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 912.92K.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC has showed a green trend with a performance of 22.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2399 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.38% year-to-date, but still up 2.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -45.18% up in the 30-day period.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 23.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.21% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.10%.