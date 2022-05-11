Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 2.43 million shares of the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.65, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.17B. ERIC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.72, offering almost -79.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.96% since then. We note from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.08 million.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) trade information

Instantly ERIC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.17 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.53% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) is -20.70% down in the 30-day period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) estimates and forecasts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.74 percent over the past six months and at a -9.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to make $6.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.09 billion and $6.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.90%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) earnings are expected to increase by 29.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.23% per year for the next five years.

ERIC Dividends

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 4.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.95%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock is held by 420 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 101.2 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with 0.90% or 27.68 million shares worth $300.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 62.51 million shares worth $700.06 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Windsor II held roughly 11.42 million shares worth around $124.14 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.