Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 15.18 million shares of the Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) were traded, and its beta was 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.77, and it changed around -$0.75 or -2.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.11B. TDOC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.32, offering almost -485.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.43% since then. We note from Teladoc Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 24.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 million.

Teladoc Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended TDOC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.85 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.58% year-to-date, but still down -22.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -54.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDOC is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $141.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -373.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Teladoc Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.64 percent over the past six months and at a -3,145.86% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 61.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 84.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $543.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc. to make $592.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $383.32 million and $451.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.64% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares, and 80.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.73%. Teladoc Health Inc. stock is held by 1,091 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.82% of the shares, which is about 18.92 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.13% or 13.01 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.46 million shares worth $960.42 million, making up 6.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.06 million shares worth around $514.54 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.