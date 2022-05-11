Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.44, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $909.57M. SUMO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.48, offering almost -215.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.54% since then. We note from Sumo Logic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Instantly SUMO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.60 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.84% year-to-date, but still down -21.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) is -29.03% down in the 30-day period.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Sumo Logic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.00 percent over the past six months and at a -47.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Sumo Logic Inc. to make $70.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.56% of Sumo Logic Inc. shares, and 71.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.50%. Sumo Logic Inc. stock is held by 202 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $115.72 million.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with 5.65% or 6.45 million shares worth $87.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $36.0 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $36.15 million, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.