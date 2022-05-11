Stock Performance And Outlook Of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.38, and it changed around $0.7 or 2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.44B. VICI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.35, offering almost -21.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.2% since then. We note from VICI Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.82 million.

VICI Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VICI as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VICI Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.80 on Tuesday, 05/10/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.39% year-to-date, but still down -10.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is -5.52% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VICI is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

VICI Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.83 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $559.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to make $674.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $376.4 million and $375.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.40%.

VICI Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.20% per year for the next five years.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 5.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of VICI Properties Inc. shares, and 81.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.60%. VICI Properties Inc. stock is held by 778 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.83% of the shares, which is about 88.51 million shares worth $2.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.83% or 88.51 million shares worth $2.66 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 41.97 million shares worth $1.2 billion, making up 5.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 29.3 million shares worth around $838.64 million, which represents about 3.92% of the total shares outstanding.